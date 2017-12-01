DSP Arrests Seven For Stealing from Church Mailboxes Across the Region

SEAFORD, Del. -- Delaware State Police arrested seven people Thursday in connection to a series of thefts from church mailboxes that happened across the Mid-Atlantic region.

According to DSP, police conducted a three month investigation into an organization of people who targeted churches and removed the mail from the mailboxes, including donation checks. Police said the suspects would then deposit the checks into their various bank accounts.

On November 29, DSP's Sussex County Financial Crimes Unit and the United States Postal Inspection Service arrested seven people on various theft, felony and related charges, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institute or Baylor Woman’s Correctional Institution.

Florea Ciupangel, 33 of Seaford, was committed SCI to on $6,000 cash bond. Florin Roman, 24 of Seaford, was committed to SCI on $11,000 cash bond. Denis Tanasie, 24 of Seaford, was committed to SCI on $2,000 cash bond. Carmen Stoican, 22 of Seaford, was committed to SCI on $24,000 cash bond. Madalina Gheorghe, 22 of Seaford, was committed to BWCI on $24,000 cash bond. Ardeleanu Stoican, 51 of Seaford, was committed to SCI on $8,000 cash bond. And, Fausta Stoican, 48 of Seaford, was committed to BWCI on $8,000 cash bond.

DSP said they currently have warrants out for Agenol Stoican, 29 of Seaford, and Mariana Catrina, 26 of Seaford. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with more information or regarding the whereabouts of these two to contact Delaware State Police Troop 4, Sussex County Financial Crimes unit at 302-856-5850 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

The Sussex County Drug Unit, Sussex County Governor’s Task Force, Sussex County Property Crimes Unit, Sussex County Major Crimes Unit, Sussex County Evidence Detection Unit, Seaford Police Department, Laurel Police Department, Salisbury Police Department, Homeland Security, Division of Family Services and the Department of Corrections all assisted in the case.