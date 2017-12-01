DSP Arrests Seven For Stealing from Church Mailboxes Across the - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DSP Arrests Seven For Stealing from Church Mailboxes Across the Region

Posted: 12/01/2017 21:39:00 -05:00 Updated:
Courtesy of Delaware State Police Courtesy of Delaware State Police

SEAFORD, Del. -- Delaware State Police arrested seven people Thursday in connection to a series of thefts from church mailboxes that happened across the Mid-Atlantic region. 

According to DSP, police conducted a three month investigation into an organization of people who targeted churches and removed the mail from the mailboxes, including donation checks. Police said the suspects would then deposit the checks into their various bank accounts. 

On November 29, DSP's Sussex County Financial Crimes Unit and the United States Postal Inspection Service arrested seven people on various theft, felony and related charges, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institute or Baylor Woman’s Correctional Institution. 

Florea Ciupangel, 33 of Seaford, was committed SCI to on $6,000 cash bond. Florin Roman, 24 of Seaford, was committed to SCI on $11,000 cash bond. Denis Tanasie, 24 of Seaford, was committed to SCI on $2,000 cash bond. Carmen Stoican, 22 of Seaford, was committed to SCI on $24,000 cash bond. Madalina Gheorghe, 22 of Seaford, was committed to BWCI on $24,000 cash bond. Ardeleanu Stoican, 51 of Seaford, was committed to SCI on $8,000 cash bond. And, Fausta Stoican, 48 of Seaford, was committed to BWCI on $8,000 cash bond.

DSP said they currently have warrants out for Agenol Stoican, 29 of Seaford, and  Mariana Catrina, 26 of Seaford. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with more information or regarding the whereabouts of these two to contact Delaware State Police Troop 4, Sussex County Financial Crimes unit at 302-856-5850 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

The Sussex County Drug Unit, Sussex County Governor’s Task Force, Sussex County Property Crimes Unit, Sussex County Major Crimes Unit, Sussex County Evidence Detection Unit, Seaford Police Department, Laurel Police Department, Salisbury Police Department, Homeland Security, Division of Family Services and the Department of Corrections all assisted in the case. 

Courtesy of Delaware State Police

 

 

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Update: Couple Arrested in Delaware Child Rape Investigation

    Update: Couple Arrested in Delaware Child Rape Investigation

    12/02/2017 00:12:00 -05:002017-12-02 05:12:00 GMT
    Saturday, December 2 2017 12:16 AM EST2017-12-02 05:16:21 GMT
    Courtesy of Milford Police Department Courtesy of Milford Police Department
    The Milford Police Department arrested a suspected child rapist and the victim's mother in an investigation spanning three years.More
    The Milford Police Department arrested a suspected child rapist and the victim's mother in an investigation spanning three years.More

  • DSP Arrests Seven For Stealing from Church Mailboxes Across the Region

    DSP Arrests Seven For Stealing from Church Mailboxes Across the Region

    12/01/2017 21:39:00 -05:002017-12-02 02:39:00 GMT
    Friday, December 1 2017 10:14 PM EST2017-12-02 03:14:14 GMT
    Courtesy of Delaware State PoliceCourtesy of Delaware State Police
    Delaware State Police arrested seven people Thursday in connection to a series of thefts from church mailboxes that happened across the Mid-Atlantic region.More
    Delaware State Police arrested seven people Thursday in connection to a series of thefts from church mailboxes that happened across the Mid-Atlantic region.More

  • Pets from Puerto Rico Coming to Georgetown

    Pets from Puerto Rico Coming to Georgetown

    12/01/2017 20:48:00 -05:002017-12-02 01:48:00 GMT
    Friday, December 1 2017 8:48 PM EST2017-12-02 01:48:07 GMT
    GEORGETOWN, Del.- The Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown is awaiting the arrival of 22 dogs and 4 cats from Puerto Rico. The animals are scheduled to arrive in Delaware at around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning. Director of Operations WMore
    GEORGETOWN, Del.- The Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown is awaiting the arrival of 22 dogs and 4 cats from Puerto Rico. The animals are scheduled to arrive in Delaware at around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning. Director of Operations WMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices