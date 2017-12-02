Update: Couple Arrested in Delaware Child Rape Investigation

MILFORD, Del. -- The Milford Police Department arrested a suspected child rapist and the victim's mother in an investigation spanning three years.

According to Milford Police, Carlos Gonzalez-Valesquez, 30 of Richmond, VA, was arrested November 20 by U.S. Marshals following a 2014 child sex abuse investigation in which the suspect sexually abused a female juvenile. Police said after the victim's initial report, Gonzalez-Valesquez ran from Delaware and disappeared; however, a tip in November of 2017 helped police find Gonzalez-Valesquez with the victim's mother in Richmond, VA. According to police, an additional investigation revealed that the victim’s mother was planning on going back to Delaware and taking custody of the victim before moving the victim to Richmond.

With the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, both Gonzalez-Valesquez and the victim's mother, Emma Dorly-Ventura, 38 of Richmond, were arrested on Nov. 20th.

Milford Police said Dorly-Ventura was charged with attempting to hinder prosecution and endangering the welfare of a child and committed to the Department of Corrections on a $4,000 cash bail, She will appear in Sussex County Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing.

Gonzalez-Valesquez was extradited from Virginia on November 30, and formally charged for rape in the first degree, among other charges, and committed to the Department of Corrections on $50,000 secured bail. He appeared in the Sussex County Superior Court for an arraignment on Friday.

Police said further indictments are coming for Gonzalez-Valesquez.