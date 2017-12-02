Police: Man Shot Son During Argument

Lewes, De. - Police in Lewes say they are still investigating after a domestic incident ended with a father shooting his son.

According to police, the altercation took place Friday night at a home on Breakwater Street. Police say they got a 911 call from a man who said that he had shot his son after an argument.

When police arrived on scene, they were able to take that man into custody. His son, the gunshot victim, was taken to Beebe Hospital where he was treated for a gunshot would to the left shoulder and chest area. Police say the victim is currently in stable condition.

Lewes Police say the investigation into this incident is still ongoing and the names of the people involved will not be released at this time.