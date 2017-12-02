Pizzeria Delivery Man Robbed In Sussex County

SEAFORD, Del - Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery of a delivery man that occurred yesterday around 9:30 p.m., when a 20-year-old male delivery man, employed by Café Milano in Blades, returned to the business to report that he had been robbed.

The driver tried to deliver an order to an address in the 10000 block of Concord Road and found that the address given didn’t exist. When he phoned the number provided by the customer, he was directed down a long dirt road to the residence.

When the delivery man approached to door, two people came from the back of the house, one armed with an unknown type of handgun. The suspect with the gun demanded his money. The delivery man complied and turned over an undisclosed amount of cash. The second suspect began rummaging through the delivery car and removed his cell phone and food before the two suspects fled back around the rear of the house. The victim was not injured and returned to his place of business before contacting troopers.