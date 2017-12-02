Officials Suspend License of Delaware Dentist, Nurse

Meteorologist Brian Keane says farewell to WBOC and Delmarva, and shares how he plans to spend the next chapter of his life.More
Police in Lewes say they are still investigating after a domestic incident ended with a father shooting his son. According to police, the altercation took place Friday night at a home on Breakwater Street. Police say they got a 911 call from a man who said that he had shot his son after an argument. Lewes Police say the investigation into this incident is still ongoing and the names of the people involved will not be released at this time.More
One local church is teaching churchgoers what to do in case of an active shooting situation. The Harrington Baptist Church in Kent County hosted a training session Saturday. As WBOC's Caroline Coles reports, the recent shooting in Texas was a key factor in encouraging people to attend this session.More
