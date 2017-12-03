Active Shooting Training Session at Church in Harrington

HARRINGTON, De--One local church teaches church members among the Mid-Atlantic what to do in active shooting situations

The Harrington Baptist Church in Kent County hosted one of those training sessions Saturday, November 18. The recent church shooting in Texas encouraged people to attend.

The training included a rehearsed scenario of a shooter preparing to shoot his shot in a house of worship.

Members from the community came out to learn what to do if the rehearsed scenario was real.

Pastor Glenn Kurak is the Associate Pastor at Berlin and he took note of the training session.

“Churches, banks, businesses, concerts, wherever, it’s on the news every night. Somebody being shot and it makes us more aware that we need to be prepared to handle some situation if it comes,” explains Kurak.

Pastor Reid of Harrington Baptist Church is one of the man behind these training sessions.

Pastor Reid says it's imperative in today's society to be prepared.

“A lot of times churches, small churches, think that they don’t have the man power resources to pull out any form of security, but the message we want people to know is there are measures you can put in place,” says Pastor Reid.

Some of those measures include door barricades. They’re among many affordable protective measures Harrington Baptist Church recommends.

The church says there's never a way to know when active shootings could happen, but it helps to be prepared.