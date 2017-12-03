Musical Performance Fights Heroin Addiction. - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Musical Performance Fights Heroin Addiction.

Posted: 12/03/2017 19:55:00 -05:00

Tony Christ lost his son, Brian to heroin addiction.


His parents describe him as a fun-loving child with a love for Christmas.
This year, instead of giving lectures about drug addiction, Christ wants to spread the word in a different way.

"You see what's going on with education today...it's not working and we want to use music to touch kids emotionally, kids that are impressionable and we want them to carry it with them,” says Christ.

Evie Ciuchta and her two girlfriends came out to support Brian's Christmas songbook. 


She says the music encouraged her to attend. 

"You feel it all the time... I just think music gets a message across...I use to try and teach my daughter ABC's by music and numbers by music and I just think she learned better,” explains Ciuchta.

Educating people through music. 


That's exactly what Christ was hoping for when planning the musical performance. 

In between each performance by the Mid-Atlantic Orchestra, Christ talked about his son and drug addiction.

An entire orchestra. 15 carols. One man telling a very important story.


All in hope of spreading awareness on drug addiction.

To donate to Brian’s Christmas Songbook, you can visit  www.gofundme.com/brianssong

