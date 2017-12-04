Delaware Panel Continues Talks on Legalized Pot

Meteorologist Brian Keane says farewell to WBOC and Delmarva, and shares how he plans to spend the next chapter of his life.More
Meteorologist Brian Keane says farewell to WBOC and Delmarva, and shares how he plans to spend the next chapter of his life.More
One local church is teaching churchgoers what to do in case of an active shooting situation. The Harrington Baptist Church in Kent County hosted a training session Saturday. As WBOC's Caroline Coles reports, the recent shooting in Texas was a key factor in encouraging people to attend this session.More
One local church is teaching churchgoers what to do in case of an active shooting situation. The Harrington Baptist Church in Kent County hosted a training session Saturday. As WBOC's Caroline Coles reports, the recent shooting in Texas was a key factor in encouraging people to attend this session.More