Hogan to Declare 'Cancer Screen Week'

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is issuing a proclamation to declare the first week of December as "Cancer Screen Week."



The governor, who is a cancer survivor, says the preventative measures increase the chance of catching cancer early, when they are most likely to be treated successfully.



Hogan is joining governors from Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Texas in signing a proclamation.



The American Cancer Society estimates that about 600,000 Americans are expected to die from cancer in 2017.