Del. DOC Searching for Missing Dover Inmate

DOVER, Del.- Delaware Department of Correction officials are asking the public's help in locating a wanted Dover inmate.

According to the DOC, 22-year-old Quentrae Carroll on Friday failed to return to the Morris Community Correctional Center in Dover from an approved job seeking pass. Caroll's whereabouts are unknown and unauthorized at this time, according to the DOC. A warrant for escape after conviction has been issued.

Carroll, who has a last known address of Milford, is described as black, 5-foot-7, 143 pounds, with brown hair and black eyes. He has tattoos on his left and right forearms.

The DOC said Carroll's current offense is violation of probation- sex offender who resides on or within 500 feet of property of any school.

MCCC is a Level 4 facility where the DOC manages offenders who are transitioning back into the community. These centers are not secured like Level 5 prisons, as offenders are permitted to the leave the facility to go to work, seek jobs, or attend approved treatment sessions.

Anyone with information on Carroll's whereabouts is asked to call (800) 542-9524 or their local police department.