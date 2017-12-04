Supreme Court Taking up Sports Betting Case

WASHINGTON (AP)- The Supreme Court is taking up a case that could make sports betting widely available.



The case the justices are hearing Monday is a result of New Jersey's yearslong effort to bring betting on sports to its casinos and racetracks.



New Jersey is challenging a federal law that bars states from authorizing sports gambling. If the Supreme Court strikes down the law, giving sports betting the go-ahead, 32 states would likely offer it within five years, according to one report.



Federal law currently bars state-authorized sports gambling with exceptions for Nevada, Montana, Oregon and Delaware. Those states had approved some form of sports wagering before the law took effect.



The case pits New Jersey and other states against all four major U.S. professional sports leagues and the federal government.