Salisbury Fire Causes $110,000 in Damages

Salisbury Fire Causes $110,000 in Damages

Posted: 12/04/2017 11:39:00 -05:00 Updated:


SALISBURY, Md.- Fire officials are investigating the cause of a garage fire in Salisbury, Maryland early Saturday morning.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the blaze broke out shortly before 1 a.m. in the detached residential garage of Robert and Phyllis McGriff's home on Duchess Drive. 

It took 15 firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department approximately half an hour to get the fire under control.

No one was injured, but the fire did cause an estimated $110,000 in damages, authorities said.

Investigators ruled the fire accidental and said it was caused by an electrical malfunction.

