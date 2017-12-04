Wicomico Sheriff's Office to Build a New Facility

Meteorologist Brian Keane says farewell to WBOC and Delmarva, and shares how he plans to spend the next chapter of his life.More
One local church is teaching churchgoers what to do in case of an active shooting situation. The Harrington Baptist Church in Kent County hosted a training session Saturday. As WBOC's Caroline Coles reports, the recent shooting in Texas was a key factor in encouraging people to attend this session.More
The city of Salisbury is getting in the Christmas spirit, as the 71st annual Jaycee's Christmas Parade was held today. The theme this year was 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree.' Everyone from local businesses, to schools, to organizations strolled along Mount Hermon Road, as neighbors cheered them along the way.More
