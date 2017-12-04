Wicomico Sheriff's Office to Build a New Facility

SALISBURY, Md.- After nearly 30 years of working out of its space off of Naylor Mill Road in Salisbury, the Wicomico Sheriff's Office is in the process of getting a new $10 million facility.

Sheriff Mike Lewis said his office has outgrown its building.

"There are special considerations that need to go into the manufacturing of a public safety complex: special bricks, special bullet resisting glass, reinforced doorways... we don't have any of that in this building at all right now," Lewis said.

Flooding is one of many issues Lewis said his office has had to deal with on a regular basis. He also said it's a space that simply wasn't made for the Sheriff's Office.

"This building is nearly 28-years-old and it was never built to be a public safety complex," he said.

With a pretty big price tag, the new sheriff's office will be equipped with better technology and more space to accommodate its growing force.

But, costing nearly $10 million scares some taxpayers like Tiffany Adams, who said, "I think that there are better uses for that money. I think that they could put that money towards programs... even if that money goes to the sheriff's department I think that a building is a little silly."

Lewis understands taxpayers' concerns but said it's money well spent.

"It is a lot of money," Lewis said. "But one thing's for sure: when you're the primary law enforcement agency serving the needs of 103,000 people in Wicomico County, you want your hard-earned tax dollars to go to a good cause, to a good purpose. If we don't have public safety first we don't have any quality of life here in this county."

Lewis said they hope to break ground by this summer. He said a property they are highly considering is right next to Arthur W. Perdue Stadium off of Hobbs Road.