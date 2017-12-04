UMUC Hits Record Enrollment - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

UMUC Hits Record Enrollment

Posted: 12/04/2017 14:10:00 -05:00 Updated:

ADELPHI, Md. (AP)- University of Maryland University College is seeing record enrollments for its students in the United States.

The university announced Monday that the 2017 summer and fall terms reached a record high of 52,987 new and returning students. Annual enrollments worldwide reached nearly 91,000.

Erika Orris, the university's chief enrollment and marketing officer, says UMUC grew enrollment of new students in the summer by more than 10 percent, compared to the previous year. Enrollment of new students in the fall grew by nearly eight percent.

UMUC is the University System of Maryland's open-admissions online university, which focuses on serving working adults. UMUC also has a long history of providing higher education opportunities to American military personnel and their families around the world.

