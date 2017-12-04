Delaware Food Bank Receives 500 Chickens, $5500 to Help Feed Hun - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Food Bank Receives 500 Chickens, $5,500 to Help Feed Hungry Families

Posted: 12/04/2017 15:29:00 -05:00 Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
MILFORD, Del.- The Food Bank of Delaware will now be able to feed more people in need, thanks to Perdue Farms and the Harry K Foundation.

On Monday morning, Perdue delivered 500 oven roaster chickens to the Food Bank of Delaware's Milford warehouse. At the same time, the Harry K Foundation pledged to provide $5,500. The chickens will go into Christmas dinner boxes, and the $5500 will allow the Food Bank of Delaware to put the boxes together.

"We know the provision of food is what enables people to maybe get additional presents for people, pay the electric bill, maybe get the medicine they wouldn't be receiving anyway," says Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Patricia Beebe. They can't afford to purchase that because they are worried about how they will get their Christmas dinner."

Beebe says the boxes will contain a complete Christmas meal. All the boxes will go to pre-qualified families in Kent and Sussex counties.

"We see food as a great equalizer of for people during the holiday time," Beebe explains. "We take that mission and that purpose very seriously."

The Harry K Foundation's donation is part of a longer, year-round effort to end childhood hunger. So far, the foundation has donated $144,000 to the Food Bank of Delaware's children programs.

"Our idea is not just to serve them, it's to alleviate that problem and to eventually end it," says founder Harry Keswani. "There should be no more childhood hunger in Delaware."

The boxes will be distributed closer to Christmas. For more on the Food Bank of Delaware, click here. 

