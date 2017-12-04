Milford Plaza Fight Leads to Arrest of Harrington Man

Two women were arrested after a traffic stop lead cops to drug paraphernalia.

MILFORD, Del.- A Harrington man is being accused of attacking another man at Milford Plaza, according to police.

Officers from the Milford Police Department responded to the plaza around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 to find the victim and 39-year-old Charles H. Adkins.

The victim told officers that he saw Adkins confronting another person, so he attempted to intervene, police said.

Adkins reportedly charged at the victim and assaulted him, leaving him with minor injuries, according to police.

Adkins was taken into custody and charged with assault third degree and disorderly conduct. He was presented at Justice of the Peace Court #2, where bail was set at $1,000 unsecured. He's scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas for an arraignment on Jan. 10.