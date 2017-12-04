More Than 20 Car Windows Damaged in Salisbury

Salisbury, Md.- Salisbury Police are investigating more than twenty instances of car windows being damaged or broken during the over night hours this past weekend. Investigators believe Airsoft or BB guns may have been used in these crimes.

Police also say this is a city wide issue, not one specific area is being targeted. They say they've had calls spreading north and south of Route 50, and west and east of Route 13.

One of the victims of this crime is Bailey's Taxi Service. One of the company's van window was completely shattered. It happened sometime on Saturday night, but the driver of the van didn't notice until Sunday morning when he went out to the vehicle.

"Our driver woke up and saw the window was shot out. So he called us and then we called the police," Kim Wallace, from Bailey's Taxi, said.

The police also have reason to believe these crimes are linked with similar cases that happened a week or so prior to these damages.

For now, some people in the area say they are keeping an extra eye out and taking major precautions.

"Especially for women, you can't be walking around in these areas. You need to be in a car," Margo Hamilton said.

Salisbury Police is working with individuals and businesses who have security cameras that were in the area where these crimes occurred. For now, the investigation continues.