More Than 20 Car Windows Damaged in Salisbury - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

More Than 20 Car Windows Damaged in Salisbury

Posted: 12/04/2017 17:02:00 -05:00 Updated:

Salisbury, Md.- Salisbury Police are investigating more than twenty instances of car windows being damaged or broken during the over night hours this past weekend. Investigators believe Airsoft or BB guns may have been used in these crimes.

Police also say this is a city wide issue, not one specific area is being targeted. They say they've had calls spreading north and south of Route 50, and west and east of Route 13.

One of the victims of this crime is Bailey's Taxi Service. One of the company's van window was completely shattered. It happened sometime on Saturday night, but the driver of the van didn't notice until Sunday morning when he went out to the vehicle.

"Our driver woke up and saw the window was shot out. So he called us and then we called the police," Kim Wallace, from Bailey's Taxi, said.

The police also have reason to believe these crimes are linked with similar cases that happened a week or so prior to these damages.

For now, some people in the area say they are keeping an extra eye out and taking major precautions.

"Especially for women, you can't be walking around in these areas. You need to be in a car," Margo Hamilton said.

Salisbury Police is working with individuals and businesses who have security cameras that were in the area where these crimes occurred. For now, the investigation continues.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Officials Suspend License of Delaware Dentist, Nurse

    Officials Suspend License of Delaware Dentist, Nurse

    12/02/2017 21:12:00 -05:002017-12-03 02:12:00 GMT
    Saturday, December 2 2017 9:12 PM EST2017-12-03 02:12:59 GMT
    DOVER, Del. (AP) - Two Delaware women, a nurse and a dentist, have been barred from practicing medicine in the state for at least 60 days. The News Journal and WDEL report state officials issued the suspensions Friday. Dr. I-Yin "Grace" Liu is accused ofMore
    DOVER, Del. (AP) - Two Delaware women, a nurse and a dentist, have been barred from practicing medicine in the state for at least 60 days. The News Journal and WDEL report state officials issued the suspensions Friday. Dr. I-Yin "Grace" Liu is accused ofMore

  • Updated: Missing Dover Inmate Turns Self in

    Del. DOC Searching for Missing Dover Inmate

    12/04/2017 10:08:00 -05:002017-12-04 15:08:00 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 2:35 PM EST2017-12-04 19:35:40 GMT
    Quentrae CarrollQuentrae Carroll
    Delaware Department of Correction officials are asking the public's help in locating a wanted Dover inmate.More
    Delaware Department of Correction officials say a wanted Dover inmate is back in custody.More

  • Double Mugging In Dover Prompts Investigation

    Double Mugging In Dover Prompts Investigation

    12/03/2017 23:44:00 -05:002017-12-04 04:44:00 GMT
    Sunday, December 3 2017 11:44 PM EST2017-12-04 04:44:02 GMT
    DOVER, Del - Dover police is investigating the robbery of two women on Saturday evening.More
    DOVER, Del - Dover police is investigating the robbery of two women on Saturday evening.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices