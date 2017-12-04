North Street Project Includes Road and Sidewalk Improvements, Lane Closures Through July

DOVER, Del. --- DelDOT said a recently started road project on North Street in Dover includes improvements to existing roads and sidewalks but will require lane closures and other traffic control measures during a timeline that is scheduled to end in July.

DelDOT engineer Craig Blowers said the project started last week and frequently requires one lane of North Street to be closed with flaggers guiding motorists through a stretch that lies between West Street and Governor's Avenue. The traffic control measures are typically in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during Mondays through Fridays.

The work includes potential repairs underneath the road, which handles several thousand vehicles each day, and repaving it. Crews are also installing new sidewalks and placing a fiber optic conduit beneath the road.

Blowers said the contractor could ask for a full closure of North Street, which would require a detour, but such a measure would require additional approvals from DelDOT. The agency advises drivers to expect delays as they approach the road project.