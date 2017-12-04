Sen. Chris Van Hollen Addresses Salisbury Chamber of Commerce - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Sen. Chris Van Hollen Addresses Salisbury Chamber of Commerce

Posted: 12/04/2017 19:16:00 -05:00 Updated:

SALISBURY, Md. - Meeting with the Salisbury Chamber of Commerce Monday morning, Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen raised concerns with the recently passed Senate tax reform bill.

The GOP plan would raise the national debt by $1.5 trillion, according to the non-partisan Joint Committee on Taxation.

"That means our kids, our grandkids, are going to have even more on their credit card," said Sen. Van Hollen.

Van Hollen called the bill a "disproportionate hit" for Marylanders because it eliminates the ability to deduct state and local income taxes.

"Relative to other states, more Marylanders will see their taxes - relative to other states - go up because of the elimination of state and local taxes," said Sen. Van Hollen.

However, Salisbury bankruptcy lawyer Stephen Hearne said it's too early to predict the effect of the GOP plan on the national debt.

"Chris [Van Hollen] is picking that number because the government agency that is supposed to be impartial picked what I believe is an unrealistically low rate of increase in the GDP," said Hearne.

Hearne also said he believes families will benefit from an increase in the standard deduction under the new bill.

The GOP bill would nearly double the standard deduction for both individuals and married joint filers.

"I think the increase in the standard deduction is going to more than off-set the loss of the state and local income taxes," said Hearne.

Sen. Van Hollen acknowledged there may be benefits in the GOP bill depending on individual circumstances.

However, he said any proposed bill should give everyone in the middle class a tax cut. 

