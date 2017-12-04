Teen Wanted After Two Fires Break Out in Dawn Court - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Search for Suspected Teen Arsonist in Salisbury

Posted: 12/04/2017 22:41:00 -05:00 Updated:

SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old boy is wanted after an assault on December 1, but now police say he may have set the same victim's car on fire Monday. 

"Basically he beat the victim with a weapon.  The victim was hospitalized.  He's only 16-years-old, but we do have adult charges for him, felony warrants," Sgt. John Alessandrini said. 

Police say the warrant includes charges of first-degree assault, home invasion, third-degree burglary and dangerous weapon with intent to injure among other related charges.  But the list might have grown after the same victim's car was set on fire, according to Alessandrini of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.

"He went back to the same victim's house," Alessandrini said. "The victim saw him there. When the suspect left the scene the victim's car was partially on fire and some items were stolen from the car."

Alessandrini says it's possible the car fire is related to a house fire that broke out around the same time right across the street.  No one was home at the time of the fire, but the Habitat for Humanity home was being occupied by a working mother and her children. 

"What we're trying to do as Habitat right now is just get her [the mother] to a place," Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Molly Hilligoss said. "She has a daughter that she typically picks up from school, her kids don't even know this happened. Her other son is in a wheelchair, he's non-verbal and doesn't walk."

Hilligoss says this is a tragedy for this family, especially right before the holidays. 

Investigators remained on the scene into Monday night trying to determine the cause of the house fire in Dawn Court. 

Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the 16-year-old boy has not been caught at this time, but is believed to be in the Salisbury or Delmar area.  He is only being looked at for the car fire at this time in Wicomico County, according to police. 

