FEMA Reimburses Rehoboth Beach for Storm Damage

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- The Federal Emergency Management Association reimbursed the city of Rehoboth Beach almost one million dollars for the expenses the city occurred from a severe winter storm in January 2016.

FEMA's total reimbursement came in at $924,316.28. The city says the reimbursement was for boardwalk and stormwater outfall repairs as well as any city staff labor associated with the storm.

According to FEMA, the January 2016 storm was declared a disaster for towns along the Atlantic Ocean after high winds and near-record high tide conditions, which caused a lot of sand to wash onto the boardwalk. City staff removed an estimated 740 cubic yards of sand in the beginning of February 2016 as well as storm debris.

The city says Rehoboth Beach lost 600 feet of its sand fence and the Maryland Avenue stormwater outfall also sustained damage in the storm. Rehoboth Beach officials said after the damage to the stormwater outfall, FEMA permitted the repair to be covered and included under its emergency declaration for 75% reimbursement.

"This payment shows the dedicated efforts of our staff to use taxpayer resources wisely and efficiently," said City Manager Sharon Lynn in a statement.