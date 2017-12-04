Georgetown Man Charged with DUI After Car Crash - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Georgetown Man Charged with DUI After Car Crash

MILFORD, Del. -- The Milford Police Department charged a man with a DUI after they responded to a car crash on Friday. 

According to Milford Police, officers responded to South DuPont Boulevard (US Rt 113) near Old Shawnee Road for reports of a motor vehicle collision where one of the drivers was suspected to be under the influence. 

Police said they charged Mervin Sales-Perez, 31 of Georgetown, with driving under the influence and related charges after the performed field sobriety tests. Upon arrest, police said Sales-Perez tried to give them a false name. 

He was committed to Delaware Department of Correction at the Sussex Correctional Institution on $2,003 secured bail, police said. 

The second driver was transported to Bayhealth by Carlisle Fire Company personnel and was treated for minor injuries. 

 

 

