Woman Shot in Dover - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Woman Shot in Dover

Posted: 12/05/2017 11:42:00 -05:00 Updated:
(Image: MGN) (Image: MGN)

DOVER, Del.- A woman had to be rushed to the hospital after she was shot early Tuesday morning in Dover.

Dover police said the incident occurred shortly after midnight in the unit block of South New Street.  According to investigators, the woman victim was sitting in a parked car with a 24-year-old man and a 1-year-old girl when an unknown suspect fired several shots at the car.  The woman was shot once in the torso.  No other occupants were injured as a result. 

Officers arrived on scene shortly after receiving several 911 calls of shots fired.  A few minutes later, the victim was reported to be at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital where she underwent treatment for her injury.  

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com.

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Georgetown Man Charged with DUI After Car Crash

    Georgetown Man Charged with DUI After Car Crash

    12/04/2017 23:57:00 -05:002017-12-05 04:57:00 GMT
    Tuesday, December 5 2017 12:00 AM EST2017-12-05 05:00:05 GMT
    Courtesy of the Milford Police Department Courtesy of the Milford Police Department
    The Milford Police Department charged a man with a DUI after they responded to a car crash on Friday.More
    The Milford Police Department charged a man with a DUI after they responded to a car crash on Friday.More

  • Updated: Missing Dover Inmate Turns Self in

    Del. DOC Searching for Missing Dover Inmate

    12/04/2017 10:08:00 -05:002017-12-04 15:08:00 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 2:35 PM EST2017-12-04 19:35:40 GMT
    Quentrae CarrollQuentrae Carroll
    Delaware Department of Correction officials are asking the public's help in locating a wanted Dover inmate.More
    Delaware Department of Correction officials say a wanted Dover inmate is back in custody.More

  • Family Impacted by Mountaire Farms Wastewater Violations Speak Out

    Families Impacted by Mountaire Farms Wastewater Violations Speak Out

    12/04/2017 15:43:00 -05:002017-12-04 20:43:00 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 11:26 PM EST2017-12-05 04:26:05 GMT
    MILLSBORO, Del.- Just days after Mountaire Farms began handing out water to those affected by wastewater violations, those at the center of the issue are speaking out.Members of the Wise family live on Herbert Lane, just west of the Mountaire Farms plantMore
    MILLSBORO, Del.- Just days after Mountaire Farms began handing out water to those affected by wastewater violations, those at the center of the issue are speaking out.Members of the Wise family live on Herbert Lane, just west of the Mountaire Farms plantMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices