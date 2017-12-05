Woman Shot in Dover

DOVER, Del.- A woman had to be rushed to the hospital after she was shot early Tuesday morning in Dover.

Dover police said the incident occurred shortly after midnight in the unit block of South New Street. According to investigators, the woman victim was sitting in a parked car with a 24-year-old man and a 1-year-old girl when an unknown suspect fired several shots at the car. The woman was shot once in the torso. No other occupants were injured as a result.

Officers arrived on scene shortly after receiving several 911 calls of shots fired. A few minutes later, the victim was reported to be at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital where she underwent treatment for her injury.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com.