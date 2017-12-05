Experts: Early Settlers and Slaves Were in Unmarked Graves - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Experts: Early Settlers and Slaves Were in Unmarked Graves

Posted: 12/05/2017 12:48:00 -05:00 Updated:

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP)- An archaeologist has uncovered the graves of some of Delaware's earliest settlers. They include the state's earliest known grave site of African Americans.

The unmarked graves were found in 2014 on a former plantation near Rehoboth Beach. The remains were examined by experts at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C.

Eight people of European descent were buried at the site sometime between 1665 and 1695. Three African Americans were also found but buried separately. Two were likely slaves. The third was a 5-year-old child.

Archaeologist Dan Griffith made the discovery on a former plantation known as Avery's Rest.

Archaeologists and historians say the discovery could push the boundaries of what's known about early settlers on the Delmarva Peninsula.

