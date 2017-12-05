2 Men Charged With Stealing Disabled Child's Walker - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

2 Men Charged With Stealing Disabled Child's Walker

Posted: 12/05/2017 13:01:00 -05:00 Updated:
Donald Cale and Leland Watson Donald Cale and Leland Watson

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Police in Delaware have charged two men with stealing a disabled girl's walker.

Authorities say the mother of the 10-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, reported the theft last week after she placed her daughter in the car and inadvertently left her walker in the front yard.

Authorities say surveillance video taken by a neighbor and provided to local media showed a man getting out of a truck and taking the walker.

New Castle County police said Tuesday that officers acting upon an anonymous tip found the truck and arrested its owner, 51-year-old Leland Watson, and another man, 49-year-old Donald Cale.

Both men were charged with felony theft and second-degree conspiracy and released on unsecured bail. It was not immediately clear whether either man has a lawyer.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman Shot in Dover

    Woman Shot in Dover

    12/05/2017 11:42:00 -05:002017-12-05 16:42:00 GMT
    Tuesday, December 5 2017 11:43 AM EST2017-12-05 16:43:25 GMT
    (Image: MGN)(Image: MGN)
    A woman had to be rushed to the hospital after she was shot early Tuesday morning in Dover, Delaware.More
    A woman had to be rushed to the hospital after she was shot early Tuesday morning in Dover, Delaware.More

  • Georgetown Man Charged with DUI After Car Crash

    Georgetown Man Charged with DUI After Car Crash

    12/04/2017 23:57:00 -05:002017-12-05 04:57:00 GMT
    Tuesday, December 5 2017 12:00 AM EST2017-12-05 05:00:05 GMT
    Courtesy of the Milford Police Department Courtesy of the Milford Police Department
    The Milford Police Department charged a man with a DUI after they responded to a car crash on Friday.More
    The Milford Police Department charged a man with a DUI after they responded to a car crash on Friday.More

  • Updated: Missing Dover Inmate Turns Self in

    Del. DOC Searching for Missing Dover Inmate

    12/04/2017 10:08:00 -05:002017-12-04 15:08:00 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 2:35 PM EST2017-12-04 19:35:40 GMT
    Quentrae CarrollQuentrae Carroll
    Delaware Department of Correction officials are asking the public's help in locating a wanted Dover inmate.More
    Delaware Department of Correction officials say a wanted Dover inmate is back in custody.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices