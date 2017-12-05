Correctional Officer Sentenced to 3 Years for Smuggling Contraba - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Correctional Officer Sentenced to 3 Years for Smuggling Contraband

Posted: 12/05/2017 14:29:00 -05:00 Updated:

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- A former Delaware correctional officer charged with smuggling drugs and cellphones to inmates at the maximum security prison in Smyrna in return for bribes has been sentenced to three years behind bars.

Thomas Nadill Boyce Jr. was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty earlier this year to three counts of conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right. Each count was punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors had asked for a sentence of 46 months in prison.

Boyce, who was arrested last year along with fellow guard Paul Hursey, was accused of conspiring with inmates and their associates to smuggle cellphones, heroin and marijuana into the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in exchange for money.

Hursey pleaded guilty to a similar conspiracy charge and is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 3.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Maryland Casinos Generate $130.5M in Revenue During November

    Maryland Casinos Generate $130.5M in Revenue During November

    12/06/2017 09:41:00 -05:002017-12-06 14:41:00 GMT
    Wednesday, December 6 2017 9:41 AM EST2017-12-06 14:41:52 GMT
    State officials say Maryland's six casinos generated $130.5 million in revenue in November, with MGM National Harbor leading the way at $50.6 million in revenue from both slot machines and table games.More
    State officials say Maryland's six casinos generated $130.5 million in revenue in November, with MGM National Harbor leading the way at $50.6 million in revenue from both slot machines and table games.More

  • Court to Hear Bid to Dismiss Lawsuit in Freddie Gray Case

    Court to Hear Bid to Dismiss Lawsuit in Freddie Gray Case

    12/06/2017 08:01:00 -05:002017-12-06 13:01:00 GMT
    Wednesday, December 6 2017 8:00 AM EST2017-12-06 13:00:59 GMT
    In a Wednesday, July 27, 2016 file photo, Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby, right, holds a news conference near the site where Freddie Gray was arrested. (Photo: AP)In a Wednesday, July 27, 2016 file photo, Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby, right, holds a news conference near the site where Freddie Gray was arrested. (Photo: AP)
    A federal appeals court is being asked to decide if Baltimore's prosecutor is immune from a lawsuit by five officers who claim she maliciously prosecuted them in the death of a black man fatally injured in police custody.More
    A federal appeals court is being asked to decide if Baltimore's prosecutor is immune from a lawsuit by five officers who claim she maliciously prosecuted them in the death of a black man fatally injured in police custody.More

  • Capital Improvement Plan Submitted to Wicomico County Council

    Capital Improvement Plan Submitted to Wicomico County Council

    12/06/2017 01:39:00 -05:002017-12-06 06:39:00 GMT
    Wednesday, December 6 2017 7:58 AM EST2017-12-06 12:58:39 GMT
    Wicomico County Courthouse, built in 1878Wicomico County Courthouse, built in 1878
    Wicomico County's proposed Capital Improvement Plan, or CIP, for 2019-2023 was delivered to the county council ahead of schedule Tuesday.More
    Wicomico County's proposed capital improvement plan for 2019-2023 was delivered to the county council ahead of schedule Tuesday.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices