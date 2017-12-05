Correctional Officer Sentenced to 3 Years for Smuggling Contraband

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- A former Delaware correctional officer charged with smuggling drugs and cellphones to inmates at the maximum security prison in Smyrna in return for bribes has been sentenced to three years behind bars.



Thomas Nadill Boyce Jr. was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty earlier this year to three counts of conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right. Each count was punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors had asked for a sentence of 46 months in prison.



Boyce, who was arrested last year along with fellow guard Paul Hursey, was accused of conspiring with inmates and their associates to smuggle cellphones, heroin and marijuana into the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in exchange for money.



Hursey pleaded guilty to a similar conspiracy charge and is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 3.