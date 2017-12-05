Maryland Governor Focuses on Gangs in Plan to Cut Violence

BALTIMORE (AP/WBOC)- Gov. Larry Hogan has announced plans to crack down on repeat violent offenders and gangs, as homicides have gone over 300 for the third straight year in Baltimore.



The Republican governor on Tuesday announced immediate steps as well as plans for measures in the upcoming legislative session.



Hogan announced a new state criminal intelligence network to help police and prosecutors pursue people responsible for much of the violence. He also is directing state police assets to create a more visible police presence in high-crime areas. He's also directed the state police to help serve high-priority warrants in Baltimore.



In next year's session, Hogan says he will propose tougher laws against gangs, stiffer penalties for people who commit crimes with guns and stronger sentencing laws for repeat violent criminals.

“Let me be crystal clear – I have absolutely no tolerance whatsoever for these repeat violent offenders or these criminal gangs causing lawlessness in our streets,” said Hogan. “Our focus is to give law enforcement officers, prosecutors, and judges the tools they need to get these violent criminals off the streets and into prison.”