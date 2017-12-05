Salisbury Man Arrested in PNC Bank Robbery After Police Chase

SALISBURY, Md. -- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Tuesday in connection to a bank robbery that happened at the PNC Bank branch on South Salisbury Boulevard.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Bobby Lee Hornsby Jr., 38 of Salisbury, entered PNC Bank on South Salisbury Boulevard and handed a bank teller a note demanding money and saying he had a firearm. Police said Hornsby drove off from the bank in his car, where police later found him near the area of Route 13 and Vine Street. As Salisbury Police tried to make contact with Hornsby, police said he continued driving away, leading officers from the Sheriff's Office, Salisbury Police Department and Maryland State Police on a chase that ended near Route 50 and the Route 50 Bypass, around the area of White Lowe Road.

The Sheriff's Office said Hornsby rear-ended a WCSO car during the forced stop, causing minor damage. Police said Hornsby was then arrested for robbery and theft, among other charges, and was taken to the WCSO pending a transfer to the Wicomico County Detention Center.

Police are also investigating another bank robbery at a Hebron Savings Bank in Salisbury today. WBOC will update you as more details become available.