Maryland Men Arrested on Drug Charges

SECRETARY, Md.- Three Maryland men have been arrested on drug charges.

On Monday, Nov. 27, members of the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office executed a search and seizure warrant at Charles Henry and Samuel Hepperle's home on West Road in Secretary. Both were suspects in the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

A third suspect, Carl Messick of Hurlock, was leaving the home at the time of the search, the sheriff's office said.

According to officials, 58 baggies of heroin/fentanyl mixed substance, $537 in cash, six Percocet pills and six suboxen strips were found. Additionally, deputies found 25 grams of marijuana and electronic scales.

All three men were arrested. Henry was charged with possession of heroin and was later released. Messick was charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia and was released on $3,000 unsecured bond. Hepperle was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin in a school zone, possession of paraphernalia, possession of heroin and maintaining a common nuisance. He was ordered held without bond.