Cause of Salisbury House Fire Under Investigation

SALISBURY, Md.- Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in Wicomico County.

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. Monday in the living room of a home on Dawn Court in Salisbury.

According to fire officials, firefighters controlled the blaze in about 30 minutes.

No one was injured, but it did cause an estimated $50,000 in damage.

At this time, the preliminary cause of the fire is "incendiary," officials said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.