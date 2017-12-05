Cause of Salisbury House Fire Under Investigation - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Cause of Salisbury House Fire Under Investigation

Posted: 12/05/2017 17:56:00 -05:00
(Photo Credit: MGN) (Photo Credit: MGN)

SALISBURY, Md.- Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in Wicomico County.

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. Monday in the living room of a home on Dawn Court in Salisbury. 

According to fire officials, firefighters controlled the blaze in about 30 minutes.

No one was injured, but it did cause an estimated $50,000 in damage.

At this time, the preliminary cause of the fire is "incendiary," officials said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780. 

 

