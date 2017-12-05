First Distillery in Somerset Hopes to Add to Tourism - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

First Distillery in Somerset Hopes to Add to Tourism

Posted: 12/05/2017 17:57:00 -05:00 Updated:

Princess Anne, Md.- The first distillery on Somerset County is opening to the public in just a few weeks. Complete with tours and tastings, the distillery will go beyond simply the production of alcohol.

Tom and Tina Cropper are the two behind the Spirit of Patriots creation. Tom, a Vietnam veteran, is channeling his love for the country into giving back to veterans and first responders.

"One of the things we want to do, as we move into production, is be able to give back. To veterans, to the first responders, and to the people who need it most," Tom said.

The couple has waited months to receive the proper licenses from the government and the state levels. After things didn't work out with a building they were going to rent out in Salisbury, the Croppers were scrambling to find their next move.

That's when they found the building, just off of Main Street in Princess Anne. With the town recently going through a revitalization period, the distillery is something that the Croppers hope will bring more tourists into town.

Princess Anne Main Street Manager, Carrie Samis, expressed how excited she is to work with the Croppers in the near future.

"It'll help to set Princess Anne apart a little bit. There's lots of other small towns that have antique stores or breweries, but a distillery... that's something new and different," Samis said.

For now, the Croppers are sticking to producing rum. However, they soon hope to expand to other alcohols, including gin and whiskey.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Maryland Casinos Generate $130.5M in Revenue During November

    Maryland Casinos Generate $130.5M in Revenue During November

    12/06/2017 09:41:00 -05:002017-12-06 14:41:00 GMT
    Wednesday, December 6 2017 9:41 AM EST2017-12-06 14:41:52 GMT
    State officials say Maryland's six casinos generated $130.5 million in revenue in November, with MGM National Harbor leading the way at $50.6 million in revenue from both slot machines and table games.More
    State officials say Maryland's six casinos generated $130.5 million in revenue in November, with MGM National Harbor leading the way at $50.6 million in revenue from both slot machines and table games.More

  • Court to Hear Bid to Dismiss Lawsuit in Freddie Gray Case

    Court to Hear Bid to Dismiss Lawsuit in Freddie Gray Case

    12/06/2017 08:01:00 -05:002017-12-06 13:01:00 GMT
    Wednesday, December 6 2017 8:00 AM EST2017-12-06 13:00:59 GMT
    In a Wednesday, July 27, 2016 file photo, Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby, right, holds a news conference near the site where Freddie Gray was arrested. (Photo: AP)In a Wednesday, July 27, 2016 file photo, Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby, right, holds a news conference near the site where Freddie Gray was arrested. (Photo: AP)
    A federal appeals court is being asked to decide if Baltimore's prosecutor is immune from a lawsuit by five officers who claim she maliciously prosecuted them in the death of a black man fatally injured in police custody.More
    A federal appeals court is being asked to decide if Baltimore's prosecutor is immune from a lawsuit by five officers who claim she maliciously prosecuted them in the death of a black man fatally injured in police custody.More

  • Capital Improvement Plan Submitted to Wicomico County Council

    Capital Improvement Plan Submitted to Wicomico County Council

    12/06/2017 01:39:00 -05:002017-12-06 06:39:00 GMT
    Wednesday, December 6 2017 7:58 AM EST2017-12-06 12:58:39 GMT
    Wicomico County Courthouse, built in 1878Wicomico County Courthouse, built in 1878
    Wicomico County's proposed Capital Improvement Plan, or CIP, for 2019-2023 was delivered to the county council ahead of schedule Tuesday.More
    Wicomico County's proposed capital improvement plan for 2019-2023 was delivered to the county council ahead of schedule Tuesday.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices