First Distillery in Somerset Hopes to Add to Tourism

Princess Anne, Md.- The first distillery on Somerset County is opening to the public in just a few weeks. Complete with tours and tastings, the distillery will go beyond simply the production of alcohol.



Tom and Tina Cropper are the two behind the Spirit of Patriots creation. Tom, a Vietnam veteran, is channeling his love for the country into giving back to veterans and first responders.



"One of the things we want to do, as we move into production, is be able to give back. To veterans, to the first responders, and to the people who need it most," Tom said.



The couple has waited months to receive the proper licenses from the government and the state levels. After things didn't work out with a building they were going to rent out in Salisbury, the Croppers were scrambling to find their next move.



That's when they found the building, just off of Main Street in Princess Anne. With the town recently going through a revitalization period, the distillery is something that the Croppers hope will bring more tourists into town.



Princess Anne Main Street Manager, Carrie Samis, expressed how excited she is to work with the Croppers in the near future.



"It'll help to set Princess Anne apart a little bit. There's lots of other small towns that have antique stores or breweries, but a distillery... that's something new and different," Samis said.



For now, the Croppers are sticking to producing rum. However, they soon hope to expand to other alcohols, including gin and whiskey.