Virginia Man Sentenced to Life for Murder of Pocomoke City Man

SNOW HILL, Md. – A judge sentenced a Virginia man, found guilty of murdering a Pocomoke City man in December of 2016, to life without the possibility of parole.

According to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Worcester County, 36-year-old Anthony Tunnel of New Church,Virginia, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole by the Honorable Richard R. Bloxom in the Circuit Court for Worcester County

After a two-day trial in August, a jury found Tunnell guilty of murdering 26-year-old James Allen, II, of Pocomoke City, Md., on December 1st, 2016.

Allen was shot once in the back prior to him collapsing in the middle of Market St. in downtown Pocomoke City.

According to the jury, the evidence recovered from the scene included multiple spent shell casings and a ski mask indicated that the murder was premeditated.

Friday’s sentencing came exactly one year after Allen’s death. During the sentencing hearing, Deputy State’s Attorney, Bill McDermott asked for the maximum penalty allowed by Maryland law.

“Anthony Tunnell planned, orchestrated and successfully effectuated a calculated, cold blooded drug cartel style assassination because he believed someone stole his marijuana supply,” said McDermott. “Mr. Tunnell decided to be judge, jury and executioner, and as certain as James Allen will never breathe again, a sentence of Life without the Possibility of Parole will ensure that Anthony Tunnell never harm another person in our community”.

Prior to sentencing, Bloxom noted that one of the purposes of sentencing is to protect the community from people like Anthony Tunnell and that the sentence of Life without the Possibility of Parole would accomplish that purpose.