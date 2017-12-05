UPDATE: Salisbury Man Arrested in Connection to Two Bank Robberies

SALISBURY, MD. -- Salisbury Police have now confirmed that the man arrested for trying to rob the PNC Bank on South Salisbury Boulevard also robbed the Hebron Savings Bank on West Main Street Tuesday.

According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, Bobby Lee Hornsby Jr., 38 of Salisbury, entered PNC Bank on South Salisbury Boulevard and handed a bank teller a note demanding money and saying he had a firearm before fleeing the scene.

Salisbury Police said they then responded to alarms at the Hebron Savings Bank on West Main Street and discovered that Hornsby also displayed a note demanding money and took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Detectives with Salisbury Police then coordinated with members of the Sheriff's Office after matching both Hornsby's description and his car's description.

Police said they later found him near the area of Route 13 and Vine Street. As Salisbury Police tried to make contact with Hornsby, police said he continued driving away, leading officers from the Sheriff's Office, Salisbury Police Department and Maryland State Police on a chase that ended near Route 50 and the Route 50 Bypass, around the area of White Lowe Road.

The Sheriff's Office said Hornsby rear-ended a WCSO car during the forced stop, causing minor damage. Police said Hornsby was then arrested for armed robbery and theft, among other charges, in reference to both of these robberies and was taken to the WCSO pending a transfer to the Wicomico County Detention Center.