Laurel Police Investigating Shore Stop Armed Robbery

LAUREL, Del. -- The Laurel Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery at the Shore Stop on November 30th.

Police said an unidentified white man entered the store around 9 p.m. waving a black semi-automatic handgun and demanding money and goods before running from the scene.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and denim pants and can be described as approximately 5'10" - 6’00” tall with a slender build and blue eyes, according to police. Police also said he covered the lower portion of his face with a black garment and wore purple latex gloves.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Bryan of the Laurel Police Department at 302-875-2244 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.