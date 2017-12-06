Police Investigating Shooting in Milford

MILFORD, Del. -- The Milford Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened overnight on Monday.

Police said the suspect approached the victim and two other people on the 200 block of South Washington Street at about 9 p.m. Monday night. The suspect, wearing a tan jacket and mask, fired several rounds at the victim from a handgun, police said.

According to Milford Police, the victim was struck once and was treated at Bayhealth in Milford for non-life threatening injuries, while the two others accompanying the victim were not harmed in the incident.

Detectives ask anyone with more information to call 302.422.8081 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.