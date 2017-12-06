Capital Improvement Plan Submitted to Wicomico County Council - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Capital Improvement Plan Submitted to Wicomico County Council

Posted: 12/06/2017 01:39:00 -05:00 Updated:
Wicomico County Courthouse, built in 1878 Wicomico County Courthouse, built in 1878

SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County's proposed capital improvement plan for 2019-2023 was delivered to the county council ahead of schedule Tuesday.

The five year plan helps the county in its long-range financial and public works plans.

According to Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver, the plan includes proposals for investment in education, a substantial new investment in public safety infrastructure, and an ongoing investment in the Salisbury-Ocean City-Wicomico Regional Airport.

Culver said he was pleased to deliver the plan earlier than required and hoped it would provide more time for deliberations regarding the proposed spending.

A new format has also been implemented in an effort to make the plan more easily understood.

For a closer look at the proposed plan, click here.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Maryland Casinos Generate $130.5M in Revenue During November

    Maryland Casinos Generate $130.5M in Revenue During November

    12/06/2017 09:41:00 -05:002017-12-06 14:41:00 GMT
    Wednesday, December 6 2017 9:41 AM EST2017-12-06 14:41:52 GMT
    State officials say Maryland's six casinos generated $130.5 million in revenue in November, with MGM National Harbor leading the way at $50.6 million in revenue from both slot machines and table games.More
    State officials say Maryland's six casinos generated $130.5 million in revenue in November, with MGM National Harbor leading the way at $50.6 million in revenue from both slot machines and table games.More

  • Court to Hear Bid to Dismiss Lawsuit in Freddie Gray Case

    Court to Hear Bid to Dismiss Lawsuit in Freddie Gray Case

    12/06/2017 08:01:00 -05:002017-12-06 13:01:00 GMT
    Wednesday, December 6 2017 8:00 AM EST2017-12-06 13:00:59 GMT
    In a Wednesday, July 27, 2016 file photo, Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby, right, holds a news conference near the site where Freddie Gray was arrested. (Photo: AP)In a Wednesday, July 27, 2016 file photo, Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby, right, holds a news conference near the site where Freddie Gray was arrested. (Photo: AP)
    A federal appeals court is being asked to decide if Baltimore's prosecutor is immune from a lawsuit by five officers who claim she maliciously prosecuted them in the death of a black man fatally injured in police custody.More
    A federal appeals court is being asked to decide if Baltimore's prosecutor is immune from a lawsuit by five officers who claim she maliciously prosecuted them in the death of a black man fatally injured in police custody.More

  • Capital Improvement Plan Submitted to Wicomico County Council

    Capital Improvement Plan Submitted to Wicomico County Council

    12/06/2017 01:39:00 -05:002017-12-06 06:39:00 GMT
    Wednesday, December 6 2017 7:58 AM EST2017-12-06 12:58:39 GMT
    Wicomico County Courthouse, built in 1878Wicomico County Courthouse, built in 1878
    Wicomico County's proposed Capital Improvement Plan, or CIP, for 2019-2023 was delivered to the county council ahead of schedule Tuesday.More
    Wicomico County's proposed capital improvement plan for 2019-2023 was delivered to the county council ahead of schedule Tuesday.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices