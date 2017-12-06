Capital Improvement Plan Submitted to Wicomico County Council

SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County's proposed capital improvement plan for 2019-2023 was delivered to the county council ahead of schedule Tuesday.

The five year plan helps the county in its long-range financial and public works plans.

According to Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver, the plan includes proposals for investment in education, a substantial new investment in public safety infrastructure, and an ongoing investment in the Salisbury-Ocean City-Wicomico Regional Airport.

Culver said he was pleased to deliver the plan earlier than required and hoped it would provide more time for deliberations regarding the proposed spending.

A new format has also been implemented in an effort to make the plan more easily understood.

For a closer look at the proposed plan, click here.