Maryland Casinos Generate $130.5M in Revenue During November

Posted: 12/06/2017 09:41:00 -05:00 Updated:

BALTIMORE– State officials say Maryland's six casinos generated $130.5 million in revenue in November, with MGM National Harbor leading the way at $50.6 million in revenue from both slot machines and table games. 

Maryland Lottery and Gaming said Tuesday that Maryland Live Casino totaled $43,445,409 from both slot machines and table games in November. Maryland Live Casino operates 3,602 slot machines and 190 (138 banked and 52 non-banked) table games.

MGM National Harbor generated $50,609,479 from both slot machines and table games in November. MGM National Harbor operates 2,851 slot machines and 166 (127 banked and 39 non-banked) table games.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore generated $22,704,458 from both slot machines and table games in November. Horseshoe Casino Baltimore operates 2,202 slot machines and 177 (154 banked and 23 non-banked) table games.

Hollywood Casino Perryville generated $5,788,151 from both slot machines and table games in November. Hollywood Casino Perryville operates 822 slot machines and 21 (13 banked and 8 non-banked) table games.

Ocean Downs Casino generated $3,893,023 from slot machines in November, and its gross gaming revenue per unit per day was $268.28. Ocean Downs Casino operates 483 slot machines and does not have table games. (Ocean Downs’ slot machine count is temporarily down due to construction activity related to the casino’s expansion.)

Rocky Gap Casino Resort generated $4,102,818 from both slot machines and table games in November. Rocky Gap Casino Resort operates 665 slot machines and 17 banked table games. This facility does not have non-banked table games.

 

