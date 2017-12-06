Local Police Agencies Get Funding for Training, Equipment - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Local Police Agencies Get Funding for Training, Equipment

Posted: 12/06/2017 10:07:00 -05:00

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Just in time for Christmas, a state panel has dipped into its bag of money to hand out hundreds of thousands of dollars to local police departments in Delaware.

Among the goodies distributed Tuesday was $103,500 to New Castle County police to buy 250 ballistic helmets with face shields for patrol officers.

The Special Law Enforcement Assistance Fund oversight group also approved $12,804 for Delaware State Police to buy 100 riot helmets.

Overall, the SLEAF panel, whose funds come from property forfeited in criminal cases, approved almost $400,000 in grants to local police departments.

The funds will be used for training programs and a host of equipment purchases, including rifles, camera systems, stun guns, and a machine that can bypass user-based encryptions to gain access to computers and cell phones.

