Jealous to Host Medicare Rally With Bernie Sanders - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Jealous to Host Medicare Rally With Bernie Sanders

Posted: 12/06/2017 10:49:00 -05:00 Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP)- A former NAACP leader running for governor of Maryland says he wants to make the state the first to have a Medicare-for-all health care system.

Ben Jealous proposed his MD-Care plan on Wednesday. He was scheduled to hold a rally with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in Baltimore Wednesday evening. Sanders has endorsed Jealous' campaign for the Democratic nomination for governor.

Jealous, who served as president of the NAACP, says more than 350,000 Maryland residents lack health insurance.

He also says that families that have coverage are experiencing large increases in their premiums.

Jealous says he wants to protect advancements made under the Affordable Care Act and ultimately insure Maryland families get a better deal.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Revolutionary Archaeological Discovery Made in West Rehoboth

    Revolutionary Archaeological Discovery Made in West Rehoboth

    Scientists in Delaware have uncovered eleven colonial burial sites in West Rehoboth, among them the earliest known discovery of remains of enslaved people in Delaware.

    The Archaeological Society of Delaware and the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs worked with the Smithsonian to investigate the burials, discovered in 2012.

    More

    Scientists in Delaware have uncovered eleven colonial burial sites in West Rehoboth, among them the earliest known discovery of remains of enslaved people in Delaware.

    The Archaeological Society of Delaware and the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs worked with the Smithsonian to investigate the burials, discovered in 2012.

    More

  • Meteorologist Brian Keane Bids Farewell to WBOC and Delmarva

    Meteorologist Brian Keane Bids Farewell to WBOC and Delmarva

    Meteorologist Brian Keane says farewell to WBOC and Delmarva, and shares how he plans to spend the next chapter of his life.

    More

    Meteorologist Brian Keane says farewell to WBOC and Delmarva, and shares how he plans to spend the next chapter of his life.

    More

  • Oyster Prices Drop, Watermen Take a Hit, Offer Solution

    Oyster Prices Drop, Watermen Take a Hit, Offer Solution

    "With the amount of oysters that we have to work with, you think it would stay high, but market dictates price," Spurry said. Last week, watermen say the market price for one bushel of oysters dropped from $52 down to $45. "That's rare in the industry where you see a $7 cut in one day," Spurry said. Spurry says the market in Virginia just recently opened up - increasing competition in Maryland and slashing prices.

    More

    "With the amount of oysters that we have to work with, you think it would stay high, but market dictates price," Spurry said. Last week, watermen say the market price for one bushel of oysters dropped from $52 down to $45. "That's rare in the industry where you see a $7 cut in one day," Spurry said. Spurry says the market in Virginia just recently opened up - increasing competition in Maryland and slashing prices.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices