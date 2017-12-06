With New Clout, Virginia Democrats to Push for Gun Control - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

With New Clout, Virginia Democrats to Push for Gun Control

Posted: 12/06/2017 11:39:00 -05:00 Updated:
In this Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 photo, manager of Bob Moates Sports Shop, David Hancock, poses with a firearm in the shop in Richmond, Va. Hancock says he is not expecting any major changes in the states gun laws as a result of November's election. (AP) In this Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 photo, manager of Bob Moates Sports Shop, David Hancock, poses with a firearm in the shop in Richmond, Va. Hancock says he is not expecting any major changes in the states gun laws as a result of November's election. (AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia Democrats say their major Election Day gains in November have boosted the odds of passing new gun control measures.

Democrats in the swing state swept three statewide offices and picked up at least 15 House seats, nearly erasing Republicans' lead in Virginia's lower chamber. Republicans narrowly lead the Senate.

Now one of Virginia's most influential gun rights groups is expressing concern. The Virginia Citizens Defense League said it expects Democrats to push for legislation seeking universal background checks, a ban on assault weapons and other restrictions.

Guns are a perennial issue in Virginia, which is home to the National Rifle Association's headquarters and the site in 2007 of one of the country's deadliest mass shootings, at Virginia Tech.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Revolutionary Archaeological Discovery Made in West Rehoboth

    Revolutionary Archaeological Discovery Made in West Rehoboth

    Scientists in Delaware have uncovered eleven colonial burial sites in West Rehoboth, among them the earliest known discovery of remains of enslaved people in Delaware.

    The Archaeological Society of Delaware and the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs worked with the Smithsonian to investigate the burials, discovered in 2012.

    More

    Scientists in Delaware have uncovered eleven colonial burial sites in West Rehoboth, among them the earliest known discovery of remains of enslaved people in Delaware.

    The Archaeological Society of Delaware and the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs worked with the Smithsonian to investigate the burials, discovered in 2012.

    More

  • Meteorologist Brian Keane Bids Farewell to WBOC and Delmarva

    Meteorologist Brian Keane Bids Farewell to WBOC and Delmarva

    Meteorologist Brian Keane says farewell to WBOC and Delmarva, and shares how he plans to spend the next chapter of his life.

    More

    Meteorologist Brian Keane says farewell to WBOC and Delmarva, and shares how he plans to spend the next chapter of his life.

    More

  • Oyster Prices Drop, Watermen Take a Hit, Offer Solution

    Oyster Prices Drop, Watermen Take a Hit, Offer Solution

    "With the amount of oysters that we have to work with, you think it would stay high, but market dictates price," Spurry said. Last week, watermen say the market price for one bushel of oysters dropped from $52 down to $45. "That's rare in the industry where you see a $7 cut in one day," Spurry said. Spurry says the market in Virginia just recently opened up - increasing competition in Maryland and slashing prices.

    More

    "With the amount of oysters that we have to work with, you think it would stay high, but market dictates price," Spurry said. Last week, watermen say the market price for one bushel of oysters dropped from $52 down to $45. "That's rare in the industry where you see a $7 cut in one day," Spurry said. Spurry says the market in Virginia just recently opened up - increasing competition in Maryland and slashing prices.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices