Police Find Water Valves Believed to be Stolen in Ocean City - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Find Water Valves Believed to be Stolen in Ocean City

Posted: 12/06/2017 13:55:00 -05:00 Updated:

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City police have found 10 brass fire standpipe valves believed to have been stolen from unknown locations in the northern end of the resort town.

 

 

The valves allow provide fire crews with water from the ground level to upper levels of a building. Police say a missing valve from a fire standpipe makes the whole system inoperative.

 

The Ocean City Police Department asks residents and condominium associations to inspect their systems to identify any missing valves. Officers ask anyone who finds they are missing a valve to contact the department at 410-723-6600.

  • Revolutionary Archaeological Discovery Made in West Rehoboth

    Scientists in Delaware have uncovered eleven colonial burial sites in West Rehoboth, among them the earliest known discovery of remains of enslaved people in Delaware.

  • Meteorologist Brian Keane Bids Farewell to WBOC and Delmarva

    Meteorologist Brian Keane says farewell to WBOC and Delmarva, and shares how he plans to spend the next chapter of his life.

  • Oyster Prices Drop, Watermen Take a Hit, Offer Solution

    "With the amount of oysters that we have to work with, you think it would stay high, but market dictates price," Spurry said. Last week, watermen say the market price for one bushel of oysters dropped from $52 down to $45. "That's rare in the industry where you see a $7 cut in one day," Spurry said. Spurry says the market in Virginia just recently opened up - increasing competition in Maryland and slashing prices.

