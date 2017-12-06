Police Find Water Valves Believed to be Stolen in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City police have found 10 brass fire standpipe valves believed to have been stolen from unknown locations in the northern end of the resort town.

The valves allow provide fire crews with water from the ground level to upper levels of a building. Police say a missing valve from a fire standpipe makes the whole system inoperative.

The Ocean City Police Department asks residents and condominium associations to inspect their systems to identify any missing valves. Officers ask anyone who finds they are missing a valve to contact the department at 410-723-6600.