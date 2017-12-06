Choptank Electric Cooperative Distributing Profits to Members

Scientists in Delaware have uncovered eleven colonial burial sites in West Rehoboth, among them the earliest known discovery of remains of enslaved people in Delaware.
The Archaeological Society of Delaware and the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs worked with the Smithsonian to investigate the burials, discovered in 2012.More
Meteorologist Brian Keane says farewell to WBOC and Delmarva, and shares how he plans to spend the next chapter of his life.More
"With the amount of oysters that we have to work with, you think it would stay high, but market dictates price," Spurry said. Last week, watermen say the market price for one bushel of oysters dropped from $52 down to $45. "That's rare in the industry where you see a $7 cut in one day," Spurry said. Spurry says the market in Virginia just recently opened up - increasing competition in Maryland and slashing prices.More
