Choptank Electric Cooperative Distributing Profits to Members - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Choptank Electric Cooperative Distributing Profits to Members

Posted: 11/30/2017 08:04:00 -05:00 Updated:

GREENWOOD, Del. (WBOC/AP)- Directors of Choptank Electric Cooperative have voted to return $2.3 million in capital credits to the co-op's member-owners.

The capital credits, which represent profits or margins, are to be distributed in December to customers of the not-for-profit utility.

Officials say the billing credits or checks will be given to customers who were co-op members of record from 1992-93.

The amount of capital credits each member receives is based on how much
electricity the member purchased during the year. Any active member who has accrued capital credits less than $75 will receive the amount credited directly to their December bill. Active members who have accrued more than $75 in capital credits will receive a check in the mail. Any member who is inactive is required to accrue $75 before a check is sent. Inactive members are also rquired to have a good address listed at the co-op to receive a check. 

The checks are scheduled to be mailed by mid-December.

Choptank Electric said it allocates and periodically retires capital credits to its members based on a variety of factors including the overall financial condition of the co-op.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Revolutionary Archaeological Discovery Made in West Rehoboth

    Revolutionary Archaeological Discovery Made in West Rehoboth

    Scientists in Delaware have uncovered eleven colonial burial sites in West Rehoboth, among them the earliest known discovery of remains of enslaved people in Delaware.

    The Archaeological Society of Delaware and the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs worked with the Smithsonian to investigate the burials, discovered in 2012.

    More

    Scientists in Delaware have uncovered eleven colonial burial sites in West Rehoboth, among them the earliest known discovery of remains of enslaved people in Delaware.

    The Archaeological Society of Delaware and the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs worked with the Smithsonian to investigate the burials, discovered in 2012.

    More

  • Meteorologist Brian Keane Bids Farewell to WBOC and Delmarva

    Meteorologist Brian Keane Bids Farewell to WBOC and Delmarva

    Meteorologist Brian Keane says farewell to WBOC and Delmarva, and shares how he plans to spend the next chapter of his life.

    More

    Meteorologist Brian Keane says farewell to WBOC and Delmarva, and shares how he plans to spend the next chapter of his life.

    More

  • Oyster Prices Drop, Watermen Take a Hit, Offer Solution

    Oyster Prices Drop, Watermen Take a Hit, Offer Solution

    "With the amount of oysters that we have to work with, you think it would stay high, but market dictates price," Spurry said. Last week, watermen say the market price for one bushel of oysters dropped from $52 down to $45. "That's rare in the industry where you see a $7 cut in one day," Spurry said. Spurry says the market in Virginia just recently opened up - increasing competition in Maryland and slashing prices.

    More

    "With the amount of oysters that we have to work with, you think it would stay high, but market dictates price," Spurry said. Last week, watermen say the market price for one bushel of oysters dropped from $52 down to $45. "That's rare in the industry where you see a $7 cut in one day," Spurry said. Spurry says the market in Virginia just recently opened up - increasing competition in Maryland and slashing prices.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices