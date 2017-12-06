Choptank Electric Cooperative Distributing Profits to Members

GREENWOOD, Del. (WBOC/AP)- Directors of Choptank Electric Cooperative have voted to return $2.3 million in capital credits to the co-op's member-owners.



The capital credits, which represent profits or margins, are to be distributed in December to customers of the not-for-profit utility.



Officials say the billing credits or checks will be given to customers who were co-op members of record from 1992-93.

The amount of capital credits each member receives is based on how much

electricity the member purchased during the year. Any active member who has accrued capital credits less than $75 will receive the amount credited directly to their December bill. Active members who have accrued more than $75 in capital credits will receive a check in the mail. Any member who is inactive is required to accrue $75 before a check is sent. Inactive members are also rquired to have a good address listed at the co-op to receive a check.

The checks are scheduled to be mailed by mid-December.

Choptank Electric said it allocates and periodically retires capital credits to its members based on a variety of factors including the overall financial condition of the co-op.