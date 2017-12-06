Maryland Governor Sells Waterfront Home for $1.35M - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Governor Sells Waterfront Home for $1.35M

Posted: 12/06/2017 14:35:00 -05:00 Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Gov. Larry Hogan has sold his waterfront home for $1.35 million. 

Hogan sold the house last year, but the sale was reported this week by a local news website, Maryland Matters.

Public real estate records and the governor's financial disclosure statement confirm the sale of the four-bed and five-bath home in Edgewater, Maryland.

The governor and his wife, Yumi Hogan, bought the house in 2004 for $825,000. Hogan, a Republican who was a real estate executive before he was elected in 2014, is required to live in the governor's mansion in Annapolis.

The governor's financial disclosure form filed at the Maryland State Ethics Commission also shows that he owns a condominium in Ocean City.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Revolutionary Archaeological Discovery Made in West Rehoboth

    Revolutionary Archaeological Discovery Made in West Rehoboth

    Scientists in Delaware have uncovered eleven colonial burial sites in West Rehoboth, among them the earliest known discovery of remains of enslaved people in Delaware.

    The Archaeological Society of Delaware and the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs worked with the Smithsonian to investigate the burials, discovered in 2012.

    More

    Scientists in Delaware have uncovered eleven colonial burial sites in West Rehoboth, among them the earliest known discovery of remains of enslaved people in Delaware.

    The Archaeological Society of Delaware and the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs worked with the Smithsonian to investigate the burials, discovered in 2012.

    More

  • Meteorologist Brian Keane Bids Farewell to WBOC and Delmarva

    Meteorologist Brian Keane Bids Farewell to WBOC and Delmarva

    Meteorologist Brian Keane says farewell to WBOC and Delmarva, and shares how he plans to spend the next chapter of his life.

    More

    Meteorologist Brian Keane says farewell to WBOC and Delmarva, and shares how he plans to spend the next chapter of his life.

    More

  • Oyster Prices Drop, Watermen Take a Hit, Offer Solution

    Oyster Prices Drop, Watermen Take a Hit, Offer Solution

    "With the amount of oysters that we have to work with, you think it would stay high, but market dictates price," Spurry said. Last week, watermen say the market price for one bushel of oysters dropped from $52 down to $45. "That's rare in the industry where you see a $7 cut in one day," Spurry said. Spurry says the market in Virginia just recently opened up - increasing competition in Maryland and slashing prices.

    More

    "With the amount of oysters that we have to work with, you think it would stay high, but market dictates price," Spurry said. Last week, watermen say the market price for one bushel of oysters dropped from $52 down to $45. "That's rare in the industry where you see a $7 cut in one day," Spurry said. Spurry says the market in Virginia just recently opened up - increasing competition in Maryland and slashing prices.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices