Maryland Reports 1st Cold-related Death in 2017-2018 Season - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Reports 1st Cold-related Death in 2017-2018 Season

Posted: 12/06/2017 15:43:00 -05:00 Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP/WBOC)- Maryland health officials are reporting the state's first cold-related death in the 2017-2018 winter weather season.

The Department of Health and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reported the death in a news release on Tuesday. The agencies said the patient was a woman over the age of 65 who died in Garrett County.

Officials say there were 34 hypothermia-related deaths in Maryland during the 2016-2017 season.

“Hypothermia can occur even when temperatures are 40 or 50 degrees outside,” said Dr. Jinlene Chan, acting deputy secretary for the Maryland Department of Health’s Public Health Services Administration. “Take steps to stay warm and dry. Now is the time to buy emergency supplies for your home and car, such as extra blankets and a first aid kit.”
 
From November through March, the Department of Health monitors temperature conditions and incidences of cold-related illnesses and deaths. Weekly reports can be found online at https://preparedness.health.maryland.gov/Pages/Extreme-Cold.aspx. The site also includes the State Cold Weather Emergency Plan and fact sheets about cold weather health issues, carbon monoxide, driving tips for extreme cold weather, and warning signs of a heart attack. The fact sheets are available for download in English and eight other languages.

