Car Registration Violation Leads to Drug Arrests for Four in Milford

Two women were arrested after a traffic stop lead cops to drug paraphernalia.

MILFORD, Del.- A car registration violation led to drug charges for four people in Delaware.

On Dec. 1, an officer on patrol on Northwest 10th Street saw a Chevrolet being driven with several registration violations, the Milford Police Department said.

When the car was pulled over, the officer learned that the driver, 53-year-old Cedric M. Fitchett of Houston, was wanted by Justice of the Peace Court #3, police said.

According to police, further investigation during the stop led to a search of the car. Officers found various pieces of drug paraphernalia as well as crack cocaine and heroin.

Three passengers, Kari A. Gibbons of Seaford, Raven A. Caldwell of Greenwood and David M. Krouse of Greenwood were also arrested.

According to police, Gibbons allegedly provided officers with a fake name, but they later learned her true identity. She was wanted by Justice of the Peace Court #4, Sussed County Court of Common Pleas and by Seaford Police.

Fitchett has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended or revoked, failure to have required insurance and operation of an unregistered motor vehicle. He was presented at Justice of the Peace Court #7, where bail was set at $401 secured. He's now behind bars at the Sussex Correctional Institution.

Gibbons, Caldwell and Krouse were all charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $700 unsecured.

All four are scheduled for arraignments in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas in December and January.