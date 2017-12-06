Ocean City Beach Replenishment Project Completed - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ocean City Beach Replenishment Project Completed

Posted: 12/06/2017 18:25:00 -05:00 Updated:

OCEAN CITY, Md- Ocean City’s beach replenishment project is finally completed. On Wednesday, construction workers spent the day removing construction equipment off the beach.

Bulldozers, loaders, and lots of yellow and black construction equipment invaded Ocean City’s beach during the replenishment project.

Now that the $15 million project is all wrapped up, the town says it’s time  to get the equipment off the beach.

Contractors say the replenishment will widen the beach, providing more space for sunbathers and swimmers.

They also say the project will help protect Ocean City's shoreline, by preventing the beach from erosion. 

The project took about two months to complete and occurs every four years.

Ocean City officials said they are happy the project is finally done. 

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Revolutionary Archaeological Discovery Made in West Rehoboth

    Revolutionary Archaeological Discovery Made in West Rehoboth

    Scientists in Delaware have uncovered eleven colonial burial sites in West Rehoboth, among them the earliest known discovery of remains of enslaved people in Delaware.

    The Archaeological Society of Delaware and the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs worked with the Smithsonian to investigate the burials, discovered in 2012.

    More

    Scientists in Delaware have uncovered eleven colonial burial sites in West Rehoboth, among them the earliest known discovery of remains of enslaved people in Delaware.

    The Archaeological Society of Delaware and the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs worked with the Smithsonian to investigate the burials, discovered in 2012.

    More

  • Meteorologist Brian Keane Bids Farewell to WBOC and Delmarva

    Meteorologist Brian Keane Bids Farewell to WBOC and Delmarva

    Meteorologist Brian Keane says farewell to WBOC and Delmarva, and shares how he plans to spend the next chapter of his life.

    More

    Meteorologist Brian Keane says farewell to WBOC and Delmarva, and shares how he plans to spend the next chapter of his life.

    More

  • Oyster Prices Drop, Watermen Take a Hit, Offer Solution

    Oyster Prices Drop, Watermen Take a Hit, Offer Solution

    "With the amount of oysters that we have to work with, you think it would stay high, but market dictates price," Spurry said. Last week, watermen say the market price for one bushel of oysters dropped from $52 down to $45. "That's rare in the industry where you see a $7 cut in one day," Spurry said. Spurry says the market in Virginia just recently opened up - increasing competition in Maryland and slashing prices.

    More

    "With the amount of oysters that we have to work with, you think it would stay high, but market dictates price," Spurry said. Last week, watermen say the market price for one bushel of oysters dropped from $52 down to $45. "That's rare in the industry where you see a $7 cut in one day," Spurry said. Spurry says the market in Virginia just recently opened up - increasing competition in Maryland and slashing prices.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices