Ocean City Beach Replenishment Project Completed

OCEAN CITY, Md- Ocean City’s beach replenishment project is finally completed. On Wednesday, construction workers spent the day removing construction equipment off the beach.

Bulldozers, loaders, and lots of yellow and black construction equipment invaded Ocean City’s beach during the replenishment project.

Now that the $15 million project is all wrapped up, the town says it’s time to get the equipment off the beach.

Contractors say the replenishment will widen the beach, providing more space for sunbathers and swimmers.



They also say the project will help protect Ocean City's shoreline, by preventing the beach from erosion.



The project took about two months to complete and occurs every four years.



Ocean City officials said they are happy the project is finally done.