Sussex County Homeless Shelter Opens Christmas Tree Lot

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Immanuel Shelter, a homeless shelter in Rehoboth Beach, has set up a Christmas tree lot to raise funds as it prepares to open its doors every day starting Friday.

The shelter provides overnight housing for those who have no place to call home. The shelter also provides dinner and laundry services.

Shelter marketing director Cassandra Toroian said all the funds raised at the tree lot will directly support those services. 

Toroian said she expects about 300 people to pass through the shelter's doors this winter, and the average cost to house someone overnight is about $25 or $30. 

The marketing director said overcrowding can become an issue, and money is needed to help pay for hotel rooms for guests if the shelter is too packed. 

It's a cause Jackie Bell was happy to support. She purchased her Christmas tree last week.

Rehoboth Christmas Trees is open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The lot is located on Coastal Highway Route 1, just across Coastal Plaza.

The lot boasts Douglas fir and Norway spruce trees. 

The shelter is also offering delivery and installation of the tree as well, for an added fee.

 

 

 

