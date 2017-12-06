Narcotics Investigation Leads to Nine Arrests in Magnolia - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Narcotics Investigation Leads to Nine Arrests in Magnolia

Posted: 12/06/2017
Courtesy of Delaware State Police Courtesy of Delaware State Police

MAGNOLIA, Del.- Delaware State Police said multiple police departments helped arrest nine people Tuesday on various drug charges. 

Police said they executed two narcotic search warrants on the block of Terry Drive and the 100 block of Woodville Drive in Meadowbrook Acres. According to police, nine were arrested after police recovered $1,115 in suspected drug proceeds along with crack cocaine, heroin and marijuana.

At the Terry Drive residence, police arrested the following:

Troy McNally, 20 of Magnolia, was charged with possession and intent to distribute, among other charges, and committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $62,000 secured bond. Antonio Bynum, 22 of Magnolia, was arrested on similar charges and released on $3,000 unsecured bond. Richard Keesser, 35 of Magnolia, was charged with maintaining a drug property, among others, and released on $1,500 unsecured bond. Cheryl Jones, 33 of Magnolia, was arrested with the same charges as Keeser and released on $1,500 unsecured bond. 

Clarence McDonald, 51 of Magnolia, was charged with intent to distribute, among others, and released on $5,500 unsecured bond. John Bennett, 56 of Dagsboro, was charged on a local fugitive warrant and committed to Vaughn  on $5,000 cash bond. Eric Hopkins, 46 of Magnolia, was also arrested on a local fugitive warrant and charged with possession; he was committed to Vaughn on $30,200 secured bond. Xzavier Hovington, 18 of Woodside, was also arrested on a similar warrant and released on $500 unsecured bond. And, A 17-year-old juvenile of Magnolia was charged with criminal impersonation and resisting arrest, arrested on a local fugitive warrant, and committed to the Stevenson House in Milford.

Police searched a second suspected drug residence and found that everyone had left the house before they arrived. Officers said they then found Ida Wright, 31 of Magnolia, walking alongside the road. Police said she initially provided a false name, and was subsequently taken into custody on a local fugitive warrant and charged with criminal impersonation. 

Officers from the Kent County Drug Unit (KDU), Kent County Governor’s Task Force (GTF), Troop 3 Criminal Investigative Unit (CIU), and Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team (S.O.R.T) worked together on this case. 

 

 

  Revolutionary Archaeological Discovery Made in West Rehoboth

    The Archaeological Society of Delaware and the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs worked with the Smithsonian to investigate the burials, discovered in 2012.

  Meteorologist Brian Keane Bids Farewell to WBOC and Delmarva

    Meteorologist Brian Keane says farewell to WBOC and Delmarva, and shares how he plans to spend the next chapter of his life.

  Oyster Prices Drop, Watermen Take a Hit, Offer Solution

    "With the amount of oysters that we have to work with, you think it would stay high, but market dictates price," Spurry said. Last week, watermen say the market price for one bushel of oysters dropped from $52 down to $45. "That's rare in the industry where you see a $7 cut in one day," Spurry said. Spurry says the market in Virginia just recently opened up - increasing competition in Maryland and slashing prices.

