Narcotics Investigation Leads to Nine Arrests in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, Del.- Delaware State Police said multiple police departments helped arrest nine people Tuesday on various drug charges.

Police said they executed two narcotic search warrants on the block of Terry Drive and the 100 block of Woodville Drive in Meadowbrook Acres. According to police, nine were arrested after police recovered $1,115 in suspected drug proceeds along with crack cocaine, heroin and marijuana.

At the Terry Drive residence, police arrested the following:

Troy McNally, 20 of Magnolia, was charged with possession and intent to distribute, among other charges, and committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $62,000 secured bond. Antonio Bynum, 22 of Magnolia, was arrested on similar charges and released on $3,000 unsecured bond. Richard Keesser, 35 of Magnolia, was charged with maintaining a drug property, among others, and released on $1,500 unsecured bond. Cheryl Jones, 33 of Magnolia, was arrested with the same charges as Keeser and released on $1,500 unsecured bond.

Clarence McDonald, 51 of Magnolia, was charged with intent to distribute, among others, and released on $5,500 unsecured bond. John Bennett, 56 of Dagsboro, was charged on a local fugitive warrant and committed to Vaughn on $5,000 cash bond. Eric Hopkins, 46 of Magnolia, was also arrested on a local fugitive warrant and charged with possession; he was committed to Vaughn on $30,200 secured bond. Xzavier Hovington, 18 of Woodside, was also arrested on a similar warrant and released on $500 unsecured bond. And, A 17-year-old juvenile of Magnolia was charged with criminal impersonation and resisting arrest, arrested on a local fugitive warrant, and committed to the Stevenson House in Milford.

Police searched a second suspected drug residence and found that everyone had left the house before they arrived. Officers said they then found Ida Wright, 31 of Magnolia, walking alongside the road. Police said she initially provided a false name, and was subsequently taken into custody on a local fugitive warrant and charged with criminal impersonation.

Officers from the Kent County Drug Unit (KDU), Kent County Governor’s Task Force (GTF), Troop 3 Criminal Investigative Unit (CIU), and Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team (S.O.R.T) worked together on this case.