Downtown Salisbury Construction Continues to Push Back Deadlines

SALISBURY, Md.- Downtown Salisbury continues to have construction restrictions after months of deadlines have been pushed back on Phase 2 of the Main Street project.

Business owners between Poplar Hill Avenue and Baptist Street are getting frustrated as their stores and restaurants struggle. Jeremiah Burns owns an organic grocery store and he says business has been slow since opening six weeks ago.

"I ask [customers] 'is this your first time in here?' and they're like 'well this isn't my first time trying to find you, this is my first time in here,'" Burns said.

Burns says The Rabbit Hole has postponed doing a ribbon cutting or grand opening until E. Main Street reopens, but they expected it to be earlier this fall.

"That screws with our plans when we're told November, when we're told Dec. 16 after we were planning and preparing," Burns said.

The City of Salisbury did not comment on camera regarding the business owners frustrations, but they did send a detailed email addressing the current construction projections. The estimated reopen date for this portion of Main Street is now set for Dec. 16. On Dec. 18 a crew is scheduled to begin work on street lights, sidewalks and other aesthetics along this section of Phase 2.

Burns says the foundation of his concern is that the city hasn't told him anything. The majority of what he knows about the project is from construction managers working outside of his business.

"I will honestly say I've talked to way more people in reflective vests than I have in ties," Burns said.

But some business owners like Courtnei Lockwood, of Cloud9 nail studio, say it's worth the wait to see improvements to downtown.

"It's been pushed back and pushed back," Lockwood said. "So there's no point in worrying about it. It's going to get done when it gets done."