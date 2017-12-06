More Than 25 Arrested on Drug, Gun Charges - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

More Than 25 Arrested on Drug, Gun Charges

Posted: 12/06/2017 23:49:00 -05:00 Updated:
(Photo Credit: MGN Online) (Photo Credit: MGN Online)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - Authorities have arrested more than two dozen people on drug and firearms charges in what prosecutors are describing as a "coordinated takedown" stemming from a gang investigation.

The arrests took place throughout Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia Wednesday on charges filed in federal court in Alexandria.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, which is prosecuting most of the cases, said the charges stem from an investigation of area Blood gangs.

The investigation, dubbed Operation Tin Panda, began this spring and involves numerous federal and local police agencies.

